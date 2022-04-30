mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Short Interest Update

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the March 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on mdf commerce in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on mdf commerce from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

MECVF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

