MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) Short Interest Update

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 73.7% from the March 31st total of 11,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 136,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of MDH Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. MDH Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $415,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MDH Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in MDH Acquisition by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 69,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

