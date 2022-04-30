MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDxHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MDXH traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.03. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,476. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.07. MDxHealth has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in MDxHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,643,000.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

