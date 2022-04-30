MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Short Interest Down 55.7% in April

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the March 31st total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. 22,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,574. MeaTech 3D has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

