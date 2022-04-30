Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Down 78.0% in April

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Medaro Mining stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 127,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.54. Medaro Mining has a one year low of 0.32 and a one year high of 1.81.
About Medaro Mining (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medaro Mining (MEDAF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Medaro Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medaro Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.