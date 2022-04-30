Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF) Short Interest Down 78.0% in April

Medaro Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 78.0% from the March 31st total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Medaro Mining stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 127,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,654. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 0.54. Medaro Mining has a one year low of 0.32 and a one year high of 1.81.

Medaro Mining Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire interests in the Superb Lake lithium and gold property that consists of eight mining cell claims covering an area of approximately 2,187 hectares in the Thunder Bay mining district of Northwestern Ontario, Canada.

