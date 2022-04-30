Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $405.73 Million

Brokerages predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) will announce $405.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $391.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $417.14 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $381.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $409.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,961,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 98,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 83,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 57,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

