Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $409.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.31 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

NYSE MPW traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,782,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $13,117,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at $41,263,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,659,000 after acquiring an additional 85,175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 392,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,352,000 after purchasing an additional 549,150 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPW. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

