MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in MediciNova during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MediciNova by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MediciNova by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

