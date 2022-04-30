MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of MNOV stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.25.
MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
