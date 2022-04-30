MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MEDNAX had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:MD traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.52. The stock had a trading volume of 837,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,930. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MD. TheStreet downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.38.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

