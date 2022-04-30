Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Mercer International stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $592.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercer International news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MERC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 52,741 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mercer International from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

