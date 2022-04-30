Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Shares of Mercer International stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. 460,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.63. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercer International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mercer International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Mercer International from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

