Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 48.40%.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIN opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers acquired 12,145 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

