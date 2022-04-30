Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 31.42%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.02. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers purchased 12,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 356.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 46,696 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,732,000 after acquiring an additional 39,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 85.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Merchants Bancorp by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. 15.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

