Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.72 Billion

Brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.13 billion and the highest is $14.57 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $11.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $57.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.88 billion to $57.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.46 billion to $55.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $88.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

