MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Given New €225.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €220.00 ($236.56) to €225.00 ($241.94) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($263.44) to €270.00 ($290.32) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $247.50.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.48. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.