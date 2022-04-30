MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.44.

MLNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MeridianLink from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on MeridianLink from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get MeridianLink alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLNK opened at $16.15 on Friday. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

MeridianLink ( NYSE:MLNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MeridianLink will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MeridianLink (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.