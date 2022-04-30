Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.41-2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.117-1.140 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,272. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 73.82, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

