Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $2.41-2.56 EPS.
Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 489,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Merit Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $73.85.
MMSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
