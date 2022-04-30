Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.03. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $54.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $213.63 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $212.50 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average is $284.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.29, for a total value of $233,699.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,194 shares of company stock worth $1,598,640 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

