Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

Shares of CASH stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $43.65. The stock had a trading volume of 349,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.08. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $43.26 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.72%.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $474,702.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,032 shares of company stock worth $1,271,005 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 54.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 111,011 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,207 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,703 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CASH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Meta Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

