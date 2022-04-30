Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Methanex has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of MEOH opened at $50.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $56.79.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after buying an additional 72,886 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 39,117 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 5,803.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEOH. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Methanex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.