Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

MX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.64.

Shares of TSE MX traded down C$0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching C$64.39. The stock had a trading volume of 238,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,686. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.18. The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.20.

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.66 billion. Analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nojan Abrary sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.93, for a total value of C$76,923.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,464,613.92. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048 in the last quarter.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

