MGIC Investment Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

MGIC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGIC Investment to earn $2.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

NYSE:MTG opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. MGIC Investment has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 58,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 120,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.