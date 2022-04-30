MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the March 31st total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,963,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MGTI remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 865,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,655. MGT Capital Investments has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

MGT Capital Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

