MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MSTR. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

MSTR opened at $354.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $307.19 and a 1 year high of $891.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.62.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 104.84%. The company had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

