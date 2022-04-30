MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 34.81% and a negative net margin of 2,114.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
MVIS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.23. 3,492,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,504. MicroVision has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.36.
A number of analysts recently commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on MicroVision in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
About MicroVision
MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.
