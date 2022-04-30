Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $9.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $151.99 and a 1-year high of $231.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.17.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.45.

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.39, for a total value of $790,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.