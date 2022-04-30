Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 69,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,667. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.88. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.52%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $196,805.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

