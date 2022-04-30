MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Earnings Results

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%.

NASDAQ:MOFG opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.