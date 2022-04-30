MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Update

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the March 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of MIND C.T.I. stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,232. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.74. MIND C.T.I. has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 27.54%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDO. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MIND C.T.I. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 1,024.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 37,714 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in MIND C.T.I. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

