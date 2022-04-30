Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Announces Earnings Results

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $519.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.38. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 104,909 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,922,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 22,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTX shares. CL King lowered their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

