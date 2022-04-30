Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 150.67% from the stock’s previous close.

MITK has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:MITK traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.17. 2,425,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,568. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $494.83 million, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.45. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.02.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

