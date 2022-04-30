Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MITFY stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.30. Mitie Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Mitie Group plc, through with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Interserve. The Business Services segment offers security services, such as manned guarding and technology-backed monitoring solutions, together with fire and security systems installations; cleaning focuses on general, specialist, and technical cleaning services that include clean rooms, high-security environments, and window cleaning; and office services comprises document management, vetting, and front of house.

