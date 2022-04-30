Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Moelis & Company stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.26. The stock had a trading volume of 878,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,961. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.24. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $77.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 11,757 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $553,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $1,590,865.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock worth $4,058,022. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Moelis & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,733,000 after buying an additional 17,153 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,014,000 after buying an additional 14,818 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Moelis & Company by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,178,000 after buying an additional 21,537 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Moelis & Company by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,218,000 after buying an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

