Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.30). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 96.66% and a negative net margin of 214.51%.

MTEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

MTEM stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 764.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 374.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

