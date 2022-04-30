Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 55.4% from the March 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MNPR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.28. 16,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47.

Monopar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MNPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

