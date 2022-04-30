Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.85.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.93. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $71.78 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

