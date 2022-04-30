Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Montage Gold stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

