Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the March 31st total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Montage Gold stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,737. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $0.85.
