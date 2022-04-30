Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Price Target Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS MNARF opened at $15.20 on Friday. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $16.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

