Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at TD Securities

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.44. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 12-month low of C$5.07 and a 12-month high of C$7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$359.30 million and a P/E ratio of 73.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.66.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

