Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $290.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.68.

Motorcar Parts of America ( NASDAQ:MPAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $161.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,342,000 after buying an additional 88,145 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,732,000 after buying an additional 41,262 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after buying an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 412,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 298,386 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.