Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.
OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $30.00 on Friday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mountain Commerce Bancorp (MCBI)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Commerce Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.