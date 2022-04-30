Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mountain Commerce Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.15.

OTCMKTS MCBI opened at $30.00 on Friday. Mountain Commerce Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank that offers personal and business banking services. It offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards.

