MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. MP Materials has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.19.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 400,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $17,528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elliot Dean Hoops purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.01 per share, for a total transaction of $176,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,810 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.