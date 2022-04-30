Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,153. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.
Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
