Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.14 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 42.72%. Mr. Cooper Group’s quarterly revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,153. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day moving average is $43.91.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,913,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $500,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,603 shares of company stock worth $2,816,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.