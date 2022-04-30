MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.86.

MSA opened at $120.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.60 and its 200-day moving average is $141.35. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.79 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,891,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 24,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

