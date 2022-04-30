MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MSA traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.69. 526,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,798. MSA Safety has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.21 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSA. TheStreet cut shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSA. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MSA Safety by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at about $653,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

