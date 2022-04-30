M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 31st total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE MTB traded down $4.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.84. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.