MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Plans $0.80 Dividend

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.8009 per share on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $132.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut MTU Aero Engines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays cut MTU Aero Engines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($189.25) to €178.00 ($191.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($236.56) to €245.00 ($263.44) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

