MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays set a €238.00 ($255.91) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($241.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($263.44) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €220.88 ($237.50).

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €193.65 ($208.23) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €161.55 ($173.71) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($241.83). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €201.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €191.99.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

