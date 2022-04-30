MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.28. MVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVBF opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $486.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

