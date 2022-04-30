MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

Analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.28. MVB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MVB Financial.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBFGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $36.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 26.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MVB Financial from $43.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on MVB Financial in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVBF. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,325,000 after purchasing an additional 480,323 shares during the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC raised its position in MVB Financial by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 65,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MVB Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 636,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in MVB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MVBF opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $486.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.90. MVB Financial has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $45.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

MVB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and internationally. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MVB Financial (MVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.